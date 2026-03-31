revenueify Launches AI Sales Coaching Platform for Commercial Integrators

revenueify has introduced revenueify ai sales coaching, an AI-driven platform designed to help commercial integrators develop practical selling skills while giving sales managers actionable coaching insights.

The company positions the platform as a response to growing frustration with AI tools that generate hype without delivering measurable results. According to revenueify, many existing solutions either focus on individual sellers in isolation or require enterprise-level investments that are difficult for typical integration firms to adopt and sustain. The new platform aims to take a different approach by combining structured practice with methodology-driven coaching and data-informed insights tailored to the industry.

Built specifically for the complexity of commercial integration sales, the platform addresses environments where deals often involve multiple stakeholders, high-impact outcomes, and the need for strong discovery and value-based messaging. revenueify said the platform is designed to close two common gaps: the need for skill development through practice rather than theory, and the need for managers to clearly understand team capabilities and coaching priorities.

Sellers use the platform to practice key conversations through structured role plays and skill exercises. The AI Sales Coach delivers immediate feedback, while managers receive a consolidated view of team performance, including skill strengths, gaps, and recommended coaching areas. This creates a continuous cycle of practice, reinforcement, and coaching supported by revenueify’s data-first approach and A.I.M. rhythm.

The platform is designed with flexible deployment options to support organizations at different stages of maturity. It can be used as part of an A.I.M. Assessment to establish baseline skills, as a standalone coaching solution, within the REVUP Portal learning experience, or embedded into broader enablement programs for ongoing measurement, onboarding, and reinforcement.

Tyler Ebnet, Managing Partner at revenueify, said the platform was built to reflect the realities of commercial integration sales and to connect coaching with actionable data. He emphasized that the goal is to create a system that improves team performance and helps integrators maximize revenue through consistent execution.

Jon Ray, Chief Revenue Officer and Associate Partner, Integration Channel at revenueify, added that success for integrators depends on consistent discovery, alignment to business outcomes, and the ability to communicate value effectively. He said the platform provides both a space for sellers to practice these skills and the insights leaders need to reinforce successful behaviors and address gaps more quickly.