System Surveyor Adds 6 Manufacturers to Partner Program

System Surveyor's drag-and-drop interface allows integrators to import devices and accessories directly onto a digital floor plan for physical security projects.

System Surveyor has announced affiliate partnerships with six additional manufacturers: DMP, Alarm.com, Avigilon, Pelco (Motorola Solutions Companies), Radionix and Zenitel.

The new additions expand the System Surveyor Manufacturer Partner Program to more than 30 manufacturers, giving users access to a broader catalog of video surveillance, access control and other security solutions for physical security projects.

According to System Surveyor, users can access each Manufacturer Partner's Element Profiles to import devices and accessories directly onto a digital floor plan using a drag-and-drop interface. The company said the capability allows integrators to select products and create a design for proposals in half the time of typical methods.

The Manufacturer Partner Program is designed to support the full project lifecycle — from initial survey and design through implementation and ongoing management — enabling end users and technology managers to refine security system designs using brand-specific equipment for procurement, installation and long-term lifecycle management.

"We are addressing the need for an open platform that can reflect the variety of technologies that professionals actually deploy in the field," said System Surveyor CEO Chris Hugman. "Our Manufacturer Partner Program continues to expand with many respected manufacturers. This is the first step in our goal to assist users in selecting from a range of manufacturer technologies when developing the initial system design."

The program's existing catalog includes products from Hanwha Vision, Digital Watchdog, Rhombus, OpenEye, ProdataKey (PDK), i-PRO, Mobotix, SoundSecure, Verkada, Turing and others.

According to System Surveyor, the expanding program helps integrators, consultants and end users capture system requirements, integrate preferred devices into system designs and automatically generate detailed bills of materials, reducing errors and accelerating project workflows.

More information about the Manufacturer Partner Program is available at SystemSurveyor.com/Partners. Manufacturers interested in joining the program can contact the company for details.