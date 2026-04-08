ADI Launches 2026 Expo Tour Focused on Dealer Growth and Business Outcomes

ADI has announced the return of its annual Expo Tour, unveiling a 2026 program designed to deliver a more business-focused and growth-oriented experience for dealers and integrators across North America.

Kicking off in April, the 2026 ADI Expo will visit 28 cities throughout the United States and Canada, bringing a one-day tradeshow experience to regional markets. The tour aims to connect dealers, integrators, and manufacturers through immersive events centered on identifying new revenue opportunities, strengthening competitive positioning, and providing actionable insights that can be implemented immediately.

Building on more than 30 years of history, ADI has structured this year’s Expo to extend beyond traditional product showcases and technical training. Each stop will emphasize practical education tailored to real-world business challenges, with a focus on helping dealers adapt to changing customer demands and drive revenue growth.

The program includes hands-on product demonstrations, targeted training sessions, guest speakers, and networking opportunities, all designed to deliver tangible business outcomes. According to Marco Cardazzi, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at ADI Global Distribution, “The ADI Expo has always been about helping our customers succeed, and in 2026 we are taking an even more deliberate approach to business growth.” He added that the event is designed to help dealers uncover new opportunities and leave with strategies they can immediately apply to drive long-term growth.

The tour began in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7 and continues with stops in Toronto, Ontario on April 9, Detroit, Michigan on April 14, Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 21, Anaheim, California on April 23, and Teaneck, New Jersey on April 30. Additional May stops include New Orleans, Louisiana, Chicago, Illinois, and Charlotte, North Carolina, followed by June events in Edmonton, Alberta, San Jose, California, and Arlington, Virginia.

Later in the year, the Expo will expand to cities including Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Austin, Seattle, Louisville, Tampa, Philadelphia, Vancouver, Houston, St. Louis, Long Island, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Dallas, and Montreal.

At each event, attendees will have access to sessions covering emerging technologies, solution selling, system integration opportunities, and evolving market trends. Educational seminars and CEU opportunities will also be available where applicable, supporting both technical development and business growth.

More than 50 suppliers are expected to participate in the 2026 tour, offering attendees direct engagement with a broad range of brands and technologies. The format is designed to facilitate one-on-one conversations with suppliers, enabling dealers to explore new product categories, expand service offerings, and identify ways to increase project size and profitability.

Cardazzi emphasized the combined value of education, supplier interaction, and exclusive event offerings, noting that the Expo continues to deliver measurable benefits for both dealers and manufacturers. He added that the 2026 tour reinforces ADI’s commitment to helping customers stay current while building stronger and more resilient businesses in a competitive and rapidly evolving market.