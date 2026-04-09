scDataCom Earns Spot on Inc. Regionals Southeast List

Alaina Meyer and Kathleen Ford, the mother-daughter team behind scDataCom. The Savannah, Ga.-based security integrator ranked No. 46 on Inc.’s 2026 Regionals Southeast list of fastest-growing private companies.

Inc. magazine has ranked scDataCom No. 46 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, which recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies across the region.

The list includes companies based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida and Puerto Rico. It is an extension of the national Inc. 5000 list and provides a data-driven look at independent small businesses contributing to economic growth in the Southeast.

According to Inc., the 182 companies on this year’s list posted a median revenue growth rate of 89 percent between 2022 and 2024. By 2024, those companies collectively added 12,079 jobs and contributed $3.4 billion to the regional economy.

Inc. states that companies included on the list demonstrated revenue expansion, resilience and job creation during a challenging economic period marked by inflation, supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainty.

scDataCom is a physical security integrator based in Savannah, Georgia, focused on video surveillance and access control systems. The company serves medium-enterprise clients and federal organizations with complex security requirements.