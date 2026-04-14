Security 101 Debuts School Safety Program Built Around Risk-First Strategy

Where schools still fall short

Despite increased awareness and investment in school security, Black tells SecurityInfoWatch many schools remain underprepared. "Many administrators believe an active threat or attack won't happen at their school," he said. "This is a form of denial or 'normalcy bias' that doesn't allow some administrations to even think of such a catastrophic event like a school shooter, so they don't plan in advance."

Black also points to operational breakdowns as a persistent vulnerability. "Security fails in small moments: a door gets propped open and never secured, someone buzzes a person in without verifying who they are or a protocol isn't followed because people are busy," he said. "Those seemingly minor lapses are where real vulnerabilities are created, and that's where some schools fall short."

On the question of resource constraints, Black argues that the most important steps don't require significant spending. "Proper planning and practice doesn't cost money," he said. "The priority should always be keeping a threat from getting inside the building, because once that happens, the risk of serious injury or loss of life increases significantly."

From assessment to action

Kirk Evans, Director of Sales Performance at Security 101, said the program is designed to address a gap that commonly follows security assessments. "Too often, assessments identify what should be done, but there's no clear ownership or partner to carry that forward," Evans said. "This program provides a trusted partner in Security 101 to help implement those improvements, while also helping schools define internal accountability so progress actually happens."

Evans described the program as a departure from how school security projects have traditionally been approached. "Most school security efforts are still project-based, and those decisions are often made without a broader strategy," he said. "What Safe Learning 101 changes is the starting point. We begin with risk, prioritize what matters most and then build a layered approach that connects systems, processes and people over time."

Safe Learning 101 is designed to support schools at varying stages of security maturity, from those with limited budgets and minimal infrastructure to districts seeking to modernize or consolidate existing systems. The program includes strategic planning, technology design and deployment and support with grant preparation and RFP development.

The program is also the first offering under Safe Systems 101, a broader Security 101 initiative intended to scale independently led security programs across multiple industries. The company said it plans to expand the framework into healthcare, government, multifamily environments and other sectors.

Schools and districts interested in Safe Learning 101 can find more information on the Security 101 website.