PSA Network Opens New Headquarters in Westminster, Colo.

Attendees toured PSA’s new headquarters, participated in networking activities and took part in raffle drawings during a recent open house event.

The PSA Network has opened a new headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, hosting an open house event for members, partners and industry leaders.

“This new headquarters represents more than a physical space. It reflects the continued growth of our network and our commitment to supporting our members with the resources, connections and opportunities they need to succeed,” PSA CEO Matt Barnette stated in an announcement.

The event brought together attendees for networking, facility tours and activities showcasing PSA’s investment in its member community.

The new headquarters reflects the organization’s continued growth and focus on supporting members through resources, connections and industry opportunities, according to the announcement.

A highlight of the event included the unveiling of the Marcus Family Foyer alongside members of the Marcus family, recognizing founding member Paul Marcus and the family’s contributions to the organization.

The event concluded with a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception marking the opening of the facility.

“The energy throughout the day reflected exactly what makes this network so special,” said Candice Aragon, chief experience officer, PSA Network. “Bringing our community together in this space reinforces our focus on connection, experience and creating meaningful moments that support our members and partners beyond the day-to-day.”‍