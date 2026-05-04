Securitas Acquires Camvision to Strengthen Security Offerings in Denmark

CamVision’s expertise in retail loss prevention and electronic security systems will be integrated into Securitas’ offerings in Denmark.

Securitas has acquired CamVision, a Denmark-based security technology provider with a focus on retail loss prevention and electronic security solutions.

The move is aimed at strengthening Securitas’ ability to deliver security offerings across both small single-site businesses and larger multisite operations in Denmark, according to an announcement.

The company stated the acquisition enhances its portfolio of standardized, packaged security solutions for micro and small businesses. These offerings combine established security technologies with consistent service delivery designed for simpler, scalable deployment.

For larger and multisite clients, the addition of CamVision is expected to expand Securitas’ capabilities in delivering more advanced, technology-driven systems tailored for complex operational environments.

CamVision brings expertise in alarm systems, video surveillance and electronic article surveillance, along with established customer relationships, particularly within the retail sector.

The acquisition is said to support Securitas' broader strategy of providing security solutions that address a range of operational needs, from standardized packages for smaller businesses to more advanced integrated systems for larger enterprises.