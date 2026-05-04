Securitas Healthcare Acquires ZulaFly to Advance RTLS Capabilities

ZulaFly’s cloud-based RTLS platform provides real-time visibility and analytics for healthcare environments, including hospitals and senior living facilities.

Securitas Healthcare, part of Securitas Technology, has acquired ZulaFly, a provider of cloud-based real-time location system (RTLS) and staff safety technology for healthcare environments.

The acquisition is intended to enhance Securitas Healthcare’s ability to deliver real-time visibility and protection solutions across the healthcare sector.

“This acquisition aligns with our focus and commitment to delivering best-in-class RTLS solutions across both cloud-based and on-premise options, keeping our healthcare clients at the center of everything we do,” said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO, Securitas Technology. “We are proud to welcome the talented ZulaFly team to Securitas Healthcare and look forward to offering added value for our clients worldwide.”

ZulaFly’s platform delivers real-time visibility and analytics through a cloud-based architecture designed for faster deployment, centralized system management and standardized data models. The company said this approach enables healthcare organizations to gain insights more quickly while reducing long-term total cost of ownership.

Securitas Healthcare President Bill McCarthy stated healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to improve safety, operate more efficiently and modernize technology in environments where reliability is critical.

“ZulaFly advances our RTLS platform strategy by extending our cloud capabilities while continuing to support on-prem environments — translating our long-term vision into flexible deployment options that align with how healthcare organizations operate today,” McCarthy said.

RTLS platforms support a range of hospital and senior living applications, including infant protection, staff protection, asset management, environmental monitoring, nurse call and emergency response systems, according to the company.

The companies will continue developing technology designed to support safety, efficiency and operational visibility in healthcare environments, according to the announcement.