Cook & Boardman Rebrands as CBX Solutions

CBX Solutions announced customers will continue working with the same local teams across its more than 100 locations nationwide as branch offices transition to the new branding over time.

The Cook & Boardman Group announced it has rebranded as CBX Solutions, consolidating its network of companies under a single identity as the organization expands its focus across commercial openings, specialty products, physical security and systems integration.

The company said the rebrand reflects how the business currently operates, combining capabilities across multiple disciplines to provide more coordinated solutions for customers. Alongside the new branding, CBX Solutions launched a new website featuring eCommerce functionality and customized purchasing portals.

“CBX Solutions builds on the strength of what we’ve created over time,” said CEO David Eisner in a statement. “Our network has always been our advantage: deep expertise, strong local teams, and long-standing customer relationships. This change brings that together under one name, making it easier for customers to access the full scope of what we offer.”

According to the company, the new name is intended to maintain ties to Cook & Boardman’s legacy while reflecting a broader range of capabilities. The “CB” references the company’s history, while the “X” is meant to represent the integration of multiple disciplines and support across the lifecycle of customer facilities.

CBX Solutions said it will continue operating through more than 100 locations nationwide, with local teams supported by what the company described as a more unified organizational structure and market presence.

“This gives us a more direct way to show customers the full picture,” said Chief Commercial Officer Carolyn Loudenslager in a statement. “We’ve always delivered across multiple areas, and this evolution makes it easier to understand how those capabilities come together to solve problems and support projects from start to finish.”

The corporate transition to the CBX Solutions name began in May, with branch locations expected to adopt the branding over time. The company said customers will continue working with the same local teams throughout the transition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in the company in 2023, while Littlejohn & Co. remains a minority shareholder.