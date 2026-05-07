Pye-Barker Acquires New Jersey Security and Fire Alarm Specialist APS Corporation

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has expanded its New Jersey operations through the acquisition of security and fire alarm provider APS Corporation.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired APS Corporation, a Branchburg, New Jersey-based provider of security and fire alarm services, expanding the company’s operational footprint and technical expertise in the state.

Founded in 1981 by Daniel F. Jacquish, APS Corporation provides installation, service, inspection and integration services for commercial and residential security systems, fire alarms, access control systems and video surveillance technologies. The company also specializes in CAD, RPS and remote system diagnostics through its systems designers and integration specialists.

According to the announcement, the acquisition strengthens Pye-Barker’s existing presence in New Jersey by increasing operational capacity, expanding local service teams and diversifying service expertise.

APS has experience managing complex security systems for customers in sectors including education, pharmaceuticals and government. Its client portfolio ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 corporations.

“National resources are so impactful for local organizations looking to make a difference,” said Scott Jacquish. “Our partnership with Pye-Barker allows us to take our mission to the next level, providing the gold standard in security and fire alarm services to our customers with the support of a team we know has our back.”

Bart Proctor said APS’s adaptability and commitment to excellence aligned with Pye-Barker’s expansion strategy in New Jersey.

“APS's commitment to excellence and adaptability stood out to us from day one,” Proctor said. “We've developed a strong presence in New Jersey so far, offering expertise we can be proud of. I'm looking forward to integrating the APS team into that mission as we work to consistently elevate our integrated fire protection and security services.”

APS technicians will continue serving customers throughout New Jersey following the acquisition. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.