Simpro Group Launches AI-First Lightning Platform for Field Service Trades

Simpro Group has launched Lightning, an AI-native operating platform designed to help field service trade businesses improve efficiency and profitability through artificial intelligence.

The platform is being introduced simultaneously across three of the company’s field service management solutions: Simpro Lightning in Australia, New Zealand, North America and the UK; AroFlo Lightning in Australia and New Zealand; and BigChange Lightning in the UK and Europe.

According to Simpro Group, the launch represents a shift toward an AI-first operating platform for the global field service trades industry, with new AI capabilities, intelligent digital workers and real-time business insights integrated into the software.

The company said the goal of Lightning is to help field service trade businesses increase profitability. Simpro Group noted that while these businesses play a critical role in maintaining modern infrastructure and services, industry profitability averages between 5% and 10%.

Unlike what the company described as retrofit AI solutions commonly found in the SaaS market, Lightning was built with AI as the foundational operating layer of the platform. At the center of the platform is Cooper, an AI system designed to function as a strategic business partner for trade businesses.

AI Platform Designed to Accelerate Operations

Simpro Group said Cooper can answer questions, identify operational issues before they escalate, streamline communications and learn the workflows of individual businesses over time.

The company also said embedding AI into the development process allows it to release product updates and improvements at a faster pace. Simpro Group stated that feature requests that previously took two to three quarters to release can now be delivered within weeks, while bug fixes and refinements are deployed continuously rather than through quarterly release cycles.

The company added that new AI agents will be introduced monthly, with more than 20 specialist agents listed on its public roadmap.

“This is the part nobody talks about,” said Fred Voccola, chairman and CEO of Simpro Group. “When AI is built into the platform and not stapled to it, the platform itself gets smarter, faster and more useful every single week. Our customers won't have to wait years for the features they need. They'll watch the product improve in real time, the same way a great employee gets better the longer they work for you.”

Digital Workforce Includes Four AI Agents

Lightning launches with four AI agents designed to support operational functions commonly needed by field service businesses.

FieldReady is intended to train technicians using company-specific workflows, data and standards, with Simpro Group stating onboarding times can be reduced from 12 to 16 weeks to just days.

JobReady provides technicians with job history, customer notes, site details and parts data before dispatch, which the company said can increase first-time-fix rates from the industry average of 75% to 90% or higher.

JobScribe captures job details using technicians’ voice input, which Simpro Group said can eliminate 30 to 60 minutes of daily paperwork per technician and reduce billing disputes by as much as 40%.

JobBrief automatically generates post-job summaries for customers, which the company said can reduce disputes by 25% to 35% and accelerate payment timelines by 15 to 20 days.

“These aren't features. They're roles,” Voccola said. “Trade businesses have always needed a trainer, a job-prep coordinator, a documentation specialist and a customer success lead. Most can't justify the headcount, certainly not within their already tight profit constraints. Lightning gives them that team, and we’re just getting started.”

Josh Ginchereau, director of operations at Garden State Security Group, said the platform immediately improved team workflows and could positively impact profitability.

“I didn't expect innovation at this level, this fast,” Ginchereau said. “This instantly improves the way our team works, and I can already see what this is going to do for our profits.”

Simpro Group described the launch as the largest single product release in the company’s history and said it reflects a transition from a portfolio of field service management platforms to a unified AI-first operating platform.

“The field service trades keep civilization running,” Voccola said. “They do the hardest work in the economy and earn some of the thinnest margins. That's a systems failure, not a skills failure. Lightning fixes the math and we built it specifically for them.”