FAST Names 2026 Security Technician of the Year Award Winners

The Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST) has announced the recipients of its 2026 Security Technician of the Year Awards, recognizing 10 professionals for technical expertise, customer service and leadership in the field.

Now in its fourth year, the awards program honors technicians working across the electronic security industry whose work supports the installation, service and maintenance of systems protecting homes, businesses and critical infrastructure, according to the announcement.

“This year’s honorees were chosen from an overwhelmingly competitive pool of nominations submitted by peers, employers and fellow industry professionals from across the country,” FAST said in the announcement. “Each winner stood out for their technical mastery, commitment to customer service and the kind of leadership that elevates everyone around them.”

The 2026 Security Technician of the Year awardees are:

Joseph Abrahamsen, security and fire alarm systems technician, Doyle Security Systems

Brian Bennett, commercial service master tech, Everon

Ashley Carnate, master installation technician, Integrated Security Technologies

Mike Chicoine, senior service technician, Allied Universal Technology Services

Philip Colmenero, director of operations, Spartan Security Systems

Patrick Fleming, commercial install tech II, Everon

Jason Mirwald, technician, SAGE Integration

Miranda Remenar, field service technician, Tech Systems

Brody Taylor, systems engineer, SAGE Integration

Hunter Welker, field service technician, Tech Systems

FAST Board Chair John Nemerofsky said the recipients represent the industry’s commitment to technical excellence and workforce development.

“Your dedication, craftsmanship and commitment to protecting people and property represent the very best of our industry,” Nemerofsky said in the announcement. “At FAST, we are proud to celebrate professionals like you who elevate the standards of technical excellence and inspire the next generation of security talent.”

The awards ceremony will take place June 4 during ESX 2026. FAST is a workforce development initiative created by the Security Industry Association, Electronic Security Association and PSA Security Network.