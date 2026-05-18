Security-Net Adds ITD Texas to Integrator Network

John Wever, co-founder and chief technology officer of ITD Texas, said joining Security-Net will help the company expand collaboration opportunities and strengthen its operational capabilities while supporting complex security projects across Texas and beyond.

Security-Net has added Integrated Technologies & Design (ITD Texas) to its network of security system integrators, expanding the organization’s presence in the Southwest and adding expertise in federal government and mission-critical security projects.

The network’s newest member is represented by John Wever, chief technology officer and co-founder of ITD Texas, which operates offices in El Paso and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Founded in 2010, ITD Texas provides electrical and security integration services, including fire detection, access control, video surveillance, intrusion alarm systems and structured cabling. The company serves customers across several sectors, including federal government, healthcare and education.

According to an announcement, ITD Texas has experience supporting high-security installations for agencies such as the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, along with state and local government entities.