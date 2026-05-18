Security-Net Adds ITD Texas to Integrator Network

Security-Net has added Integrated Technologies & Design (ITD Texas) to its network of security system integrators, expanding the organization’s presence in the Southwest and adding expertise in federal government and mission-critical security projects.
The network’s newest member is represented by John Wever, chief technology officer and co-founder of ITD Texas, which operates offices in El Paso and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Founded in 2010, ITD Texas provides electrical and security integration services, including fire detection, access control, video surveillance, intrusion alarm systems and structured cabling. The company serves customers across several sectors, including federal government, healthcare and education.
According to an announcement, ITD Texas has experience supporting high-security installations for agencies such as the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, along with state and local government entities.
Wever states the company has collaborated with several Security-Net members on projects in the past and viewed the organization as an opportunity to exchange operational and business best practices with other integrators.
“Joining Security-Net gives us the opportunity to learn from experienced business leaders, adopt best practices, and continue growing our company to the next level while also supporting other members in Texas and beyond,” Wever said.
Wever co-founded ITD Texas with his wife, Marcia. The company has grown to approximately 30 employees and expanded its regional footprint with two Texas offices.
Security-Net members collaborate on projects that extend beyond their geographic territories and share technical knowledge, training initiatives and operational strategies. The organization said ITD Texas’ expertise in government projects and emergency response services would provide additional value to the network.
“ITD Texas brings a unique combination of technical expertise and real-world experience in high-security government environments,” said Roy Stephenson, director of business development for Utah Yamas Controls, and a long-time Security-Net member. “Their strong presence in Texas and ability to support complex projects make them a valuable addition to the Security-Net network.”
In addition to security integration, ITD Texas also provides electrical and life safety services, reflecting the company’s roots in electrical contracting.
Security-Net membership now includes 19 integrators serving customers throughout the United States, Canada and international markets.