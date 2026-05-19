Minuteman Security Expands Critical Infrastructure Team With Doug Cherney Hire

Doug Cherney will help support Minuteman’s critical infrastructure customers across energy, utility and other high-risk operational environments focused on security, safety and operational continuity.

Minuteman Security & Life Safety has appointed Doug Cherney as Director of Critical Infrastructure.

Cherney will report to Eric Joseph and support the continued expansion of the company’s critical infrastructure business, with a focus on helping organizations strengthen security operations, improve operational resilience and address increasingly complex operational and security challenges.

Before joining Minuteman, Cherney served as Business Development Manager – Energy at Motorola Solutions, where he worked with energy-sector organizations on physical security, cybersecurity and operational security initiatives. He also previously held leadership roles with Prosegur and Rekor Systems, focusing on channel partnerships, surveillance technologies and license plate recognition solutions.

“Doug understands the evolving challenges facing critical infrastructure organizations and the level of operational coordination required to secure them effectively,” said Jack Johnson, chief revenue officer at Minuteman, in an announcement. “His experience across the energy and security sectors, combined with his practical, customer-first approach, makes him an outstanding addition to our team.”

Cherney’s background includes work in physical security, video surveillance, AI, operational security, channel development and critical infrastructure protection. His experience has centered on helping organizations modernize and unify security operations while improving visibility, response and operational continuity.

Cherney said he was joining the company during a period of “strong momentum and growth” and plans to help expand Minuteman’s presence within the critical infrastructure sector.

Minuteman’s Critical Infrastructure practice supports organizations across the energy lifecycle and other operational environments, including power generation facilities, substations, gas compressor stations, pipeline and fuel storage facilities, Security Operations Centers and manufacturing operations.

The company provides integrated security, life safety and operational technology solutions designed to improve protection, situational awareness and long-term operational resilience.