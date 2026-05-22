NetOne Names Per Mar Security CEO Brian Duffy as Board Chairman

Brian Duffy has served on NetOne’s board since 2015 and now assumes the chairman role while continuing to lead Per Mar Security Services as CEO.

NetOne, a network of independently owned electronic security companies, has appointed Brian Duffy, CEO of Per Mar Security Services, as chairman of its board of directors.

In the role, Duffy will help guide the strategic direction of the network, with a focus on growth opportunities, shareholder alignment and strengthening collaboration among member companies as the security market continues to evolve.

Duffy, who has served on the NetOne board since 2015, stated he plans to build on the organization’s existing foundation while helping member companies remain competitive in a changing market.

“NetOne is made up of the finest independent security companies in the country. I look forward to fostering even deeper relationships amongst the shareholders, and ensuring NetOne helps us remain competitive, growing companies in this fast-changing world,” he said.

Duffy is active in several organizations in the Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities areas, including the Notre Dame Club of the Quad Cities, Finance Officer for the Iowa Chapter of the Young Presidents Association, and Junior Achievement of the Heartland.

Expanding NetOne’s leadership team

The network also announced additional leadership appointments following its April 29 board meeting. Michael Meridith, CEO of SEi in Omaha, Neb., was reappointed as secretary, while Tim Westphal, CEO of Bay Alarm in Concord, Calif., was named treasurer. NetOne said the appointments are intended to strengthen governance and support continued collaboration and growth across its network.

Founded in 1988, NetOne includes 23 shareholder companies with more than 7,000 employees serving over 1.2 million customers across North America. Collectively, the companies generate more than $1.85 billion in annual revenue, according to the organization.