PSA Adds Blackleaf Solutions, Sharlic as Business Solutions Providers

PSA Network has added Blackleaf Solutions and Sharlic as new business solutions providers for its member integrators.

The partnerships are designed to help systems integrators improve operational efficiency in areas ranging from supply chain management to recurring revenue and service delivery workflows, according to an announcement.

Blackleaf Solutions provides an API-driven platform called Blackleaf Connect that integrates distributors, procurement workflows, inventory systems and service delivery operations into a centralized framework. The platform is intended to reduce manual processes, improve order accuracy and provide greater visibility across supply chain operations.

“Partnering with PSA allows us to bring a new level of efficiency and automation to the security industry’s supply chain,” stated Francis Kamp, CEO of Blackleaf Solutions.

Sharlic’s platform focuses on recurring monthly revenue (RMR) and service renewal management. The software gives integrators a centralized platform to manage vendor licenses, recurring services and renewal workflows while automating billing and expiration tracking.

“PSA members are running some of the most sophisticated integration businesses in North America, but many are still managing recurring services through spreadsheets and reactive processes,” said Karl Hill, CEO of Sharlic.

Brittany Board, director of technology partners for PSA, stated the additions address operational challenges facing integrators as they scale their businesses.

“From streamlining supply chain processes to simplifying service and renewal management, these partnerships provide our integrators with powerful tools to operate more efficiently and scale their businesses with confidence,” Board said.