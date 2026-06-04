Acre Security Joins AiN Group Partner Ecosystem, Expanding Dealer Access to Security Portfolio

Acre Security's partnership with AiN Group expands access to its cloud, hybrid and on-premises security portfolio for approximately 700 independent dealer businesses.

Acre Security has joined the AiN Group approved partner ecosystem, a move that expands access to the company's integrated security solutions across AiN's network of independent dealers.

The partnership gives AiN dealers access to Acre's portfolio of cloud, hybrid and on-premises security offerings, providing a single source for a range of security technologies. Acre said the agreement is intended to help independent dealers better serve customers as organizations seek to simplify security procurement and management.

AiN operates as a networking group of approximately 700 independent dealer businesses. The organization is designed to provide its members with collective purchasing power and business resources to help them compete in an increasingly complex marketplace.

According to the companies, the partnership comes as organizations face growing pressure to secure more complex environments while also streamlining operations. Many end users are looking to consolidate vendors and simplify how they procure and manage security infrastructure.

Independent dealers play a key role in that process, helping customers assess available technologies, manage deployments and develop solutions spanning access control, intrusion detection and broader security operations. By adding Acre's portfolio to the AiN ecosystem, dealers will have access to a broader range of security technologies through a single supplier relationship.

Kumar Sokka, CEO of Acre Security, said dealers are increasingly responsible for helping organizations address complexity across access control, intrusion and other security functions. He said AiN represents the type of partner network Acre wants to work with as the company expands the availability of its portfolio among independent dealers and their customers.

The partnership is expected to strengthen the options available to AiN members by providing access to Acre's security technologies through the approved partner network. Dealers will be able to leverage cloud-based, hybrid and on-premises solutions to meet varying customer requirements.

Speros Venios, president of AiN Group, said the relationship provides dealers with access to a broader physical security portfolio through a single partner. He added that the arrangement makes it easier for dealers to source, position and sell solutions that address a wider range of customer needs.

The announcement reflects continued efforts by both organizations to support independent dealers as they navigate evolving customer demands and increasingly complex security environments. Through the partnership, AiN members gain expanded access to Acre's security portfolio while Acre extends its reach across one of the industry's largest independent dealer networks.