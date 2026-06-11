SoRite Partners With R3 to Integrate DECON Into ONEbox Emergency Response Systems

SoRite Company has announced a strategic partnership with Rapid Risk Reduction (R3) that will make SoRite’s DECON solution available within R3’s ONEbox emergency response platforms.

Under the partnership, SoRite DECON a narcotic oxidation solution will be offered as an optional add-on in ONEbox configurations. The product will be bundled as towelettes and a 3 oz can and can be included in any ONEbox setup tailored to overdose prevention and emergency response needs.

SoRite DECON is described as a solution that oxidizes fentanyl, heroin, meth, xylazine and other narcotics within 60 seconds without harsh chemicals. The product is designed to be ready to use and is available in multiple formats including towelette, spray bottle, aerosol and gallon jug.

ONEbox is a video-guided opioid emergency response station used in environments such as schools, universities, factories, hospitality venues, public institutions, offices, government agencies and grant-funded programs. The system is intended to help guide bystanders through overdose response situations.

“Partnering with R3 allows SoRite to join an organization that shares our commitment to saving lives and protecting people in high-risk situations,” said Autumn Ryan, founder of SoRite Company. She added that integrating DECON into the ONEbox platform is intended to help communities respond more quickly and with greater confidence during overdose emergencies.

Jeff Hill, chief performance officer at R3, said ONEbox is designed to turn bystanders into first responders who may be the first to encounter an overdose or contaminated scene. He noted that adding SoRite DECON to ONEbox provides an added layer of protection for individuals rendering aid who may face potential exposure to dangerous narcotics.

R3 has begun implementing the partnership through work with Oldham County in Kentucky on a post-jail take-home program. The initiative uses ONEbox solutions that include SoRite DECON towelettes and a 3 oz canister. Officials noted that individuals leaving incarceration face significantly higher risk of accidental overdose compared to baseline populations.

Jim Acquisto, Chief Deputy Sheriff at Oldham County Sheriff’s Office, said the program is intended to help save lives in cases of accidental overdose. He added that the DECON bundle is intended to help protect both individuals experiencing overdose and those rendering aid including first responders and members of the public by helping decontaminate areas exposed to narcotics.

ONEbox is available in multiple configurations including the ONEbox Classic wall-mounted unit, the ONEbox Colocation unit designed for shared safety stations and AED placements, and the portable ONEbox Flex kit for mobile and outreach use. The platform provides video-guided tools intended for public overdose response situations.