Boon Edam Joins Convergint Global Elite Partner Program

Boon Edam has joined Convergint's Global Elite Partner Program, a collaboration designed to align the companies' global go-to-market strategies and support the deployment of secured entry solutions across key vertical markets.

Boon Edam has joined Convergint's Global Elite Partner Program, a move the company said will provide opportunities for improved market penetration and new business development.

Convergint created the Global Elite Partner Program to deepen collaboration among top-tier solution providers through shared innovation, expertise and customer support.

Participation in the program will allow Boon Edam and Convergint to align their go-to-market strategies on a global scale with the goal of enhancing the deployment and implementation of secured entry solutions across key vertical markets, according to an announcement.

"This partnership builds on nearly two decades of collaboration," said Frank Mackenzie, chief commercial officer at Boon Edam. "And reinforces our commitment to strategic relationships with organizations that share our values and dedication to delivering innovative solutions that protect people, property, and assets."

Boon Edam said its portfolio includes optical turnstiles, full-height mechanical turnstiles, security revolving doors and security mantrap portals integrated with biometric and sensor technologies from industry partners.

"Convergint's Global Elite Partner Program reflects our commitment to working closely with leading technology providers to support customers with consistent, scalable solutions around the world," said Joe Young, vice president of partner development and strategic alliances at Convergint.

"Through strong collaboration across our partner ecosystem, we are better positioned to align technology, expertise, and service delivery to meet evolving customer needs."

The companies said they are experiencing growth together in multiple regions worldwide. As both organizations continue to expand globally, the partnership is expected to create opportunities for long-term growth.