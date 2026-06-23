Cobalt Acquires CGL Electronic Security and CGL Technologies of PA

The acquisition adds a Massachusetts security integrator and its Pennsylvania affiliate to Cobalt Service Partners' growing portfolio of companies.

Cobalt Service Partners has acquired CGL Electronic Security and CGL Technologies of PA, collectively CGL.

The acquisition marks Cobalt’s 20th acquisition since the company launched in December 2023 and its third acquisition of 2026.

Based in Westwood, Mass., CGL Electronic Security is a security integrator specializing in access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection and life safety systems. The company was founded in 1998 by Ron Ludvigsen, Jim Gallagher and Brendan Cavanaugh.

According to the announcement, CGL grew over nearly three decades serving customers throughout the region. In 2021, Ludvigsen, Gallagher and Cavanaugh partnered with Chris Wetzel to launch CGL Technologies of PA, expanding operations into the Pittsburgh market.

In the announcement, Ludvigsen stated he founded CGL with a focus on delivering service and helping customers deploy integrated security systems.

“My most rewarding experience has been watching our employees grow and seeing the relationships we’ve built with customers become a true force-multiplier for the business,” Ludvigsen said.

Wetzel said his relationship with Ludvigsen developed through their work together in the Security-Net partnership and helped shape a shared vision for the business.

As part of the transaction, Ludvigsen and Tony Federico will initially remain in leadership roles in Massachusetts before transitioning into advisory positions as the company continues to operate under the Cobalt platform.

Mike McGuirk has assumed the role of CEO in Massachusetts.

In Pennsylvania, Chris Wetzel will remain in a leadership capacity as CEO.