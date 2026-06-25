Zeus Fire and Security Grows Commercial Platform With SEi

Zeus Fire and Security has acquired SEi, a provider of security, fire protection, video surveillance, access control and monitoring solutions headquartered in Omaha, Neb.

Following the acquisition, SEi will join Zeus as the company expands its presence across Nebraska, Iowa and the greater Midwest.

Founded in 1969, SEi provides intrusion detection, video surveillance, access control, fire alarm systems, monitoring services and integrated technologies. The company serves commercial customers across healthcare, education, financial services, government and other commercial markets throughout the Midwest, as well as homeowners.

“SEi has established itself as one of the most respected security providers in the country through its commitment to customers, innovation, and operational excellence,” said Scott Elkins, chief executive officer of Zeus Fire and Security. “Their expertise in commercial security, video surveillance, access control, monitoring, fire systems, and integrated technology solutions has made them a trusted partner for customers throughout the region.”

Elkins added SEi’s strong culture, talented team and reputation for industry leadership make it an ideal addition to the Zeus family.

The addition of SEi expands Zeus’s commercial fire and security platform with a business that generates more than 90% of its revenue from commercial customers and operates across Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri. The company said the transaction also establishes a regional hub intended to support future organic growth, mergers and acquisitions and recurring revenue growth.

Mike Meridith, former CEO of SEi, will become senior vice president of corporate development for the Midwest at Zeus Fire and Security.

“Joining Zeus represents an exciting opportunity for our employees, customers, and communities,” Meridith said. “Throughout our history, we've remained focused on building lasting relationships and delivering solutions our customers can depend on. Partnering with Zeus gives us access to additional resources, expertise, and growth opportunities while preserving the customer-first approach and local relationships that have defined SEi for decades.”

Zeus Fire and Security was established in 2022 to partner with fire protection and security companies across North America. The company said the acquisition reflects its strategy of building a national network of fire and security providers.

“From our first conversations, it was clear that Zeus shares our values and long-term vision,” said Matt Vellek, president of SEi. “This partnership allows us to accelerate growth, expand opportunities for our team members, and enhance the services we provide our customers. We are excited about what we can accomplish together as part of the Zeus family.”