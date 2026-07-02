Foundation for Advancing Security Talent Names Elli Reges Executive Director

The Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST) has appointed Dr. Elli Reges as its new executive director.

Established in 2020 through a partnership among the Electronic Security Association, the Security Industry Association (SIA) and PSA, FAST works to connect aspiring professionals with careers in the electronic security and life safety industry.

In her new role, Reges will oversee the foundation’s initiatives to increase awareness of industry career opportunities and strengthen the talent pipeline through education, outreach and collaboration. She will continue serving as director of learning and development for the Security Industry Association while taking on the additional leadership role at FAST.

“Our industry has an incredible story to tell, yet too many students and job seekers simply don’t know the opportunities that exist,” Reges said in a statement. “Together, we have an opportunity to redefine how people see the security industry — not just as a place to find a job, but as a place to build a meaningful career, solve complex challenges and make a lasting impact. I’m excited to work alongside our partners to build a skilled, diverse workforce that will drive the future of the security industry.”

According to FAST, Reges has led collaborative programs on behalf of ESA, PSA and SIA and will focus on expanding education, strengthening career pathways and attracting the next generation of talent to the electronic security and life safety industry.

Reges has more than a decade of experience in learning strategy, credentialing and organizational development within the security industry. Before joining SIA, she developed training and certification programs for sport and event security professionals at the National Center for Spectator Sport Safety and Security. She holds a Ph.D. in human capital development from the University of Southern Mississippi and is a certified credentialing professional.

“FAST has built tremendous momentum by bringing our industry together around one of its most important priorities — developing the next generation of security professionals,” said John Nemerofsky, board chair of FAST and COO of SAGE Integration. “Dr. Reges has been instrumental in advancing workforce development initiatives across the industry, and her expertise, collaborative leadership and strategic vision make her exceptionally well suited to lead FAST into its next phase of growth. We are excited to have her build on this momentum, expand our impact and strengthen the talent pipeline that will shape the future of the electronic security and life safety industry.”

The FAST website provides information on careers in the security industry, certifications in physical security and cybersecurity and a jobs board featuring thousands of positions from more than 800 companies. The foundation also conducts campus outreach, workforce research and continuing education programs to support industry recruitment and professional development.