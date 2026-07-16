PSA Appoints Travis Deatherage, Pete Keller to Board of Directors

Travis Deatherage, left, president of LINX Multimedia, and Pete Keller, chief financial officer of Integrated Protection Services, have been appointed to the PSA Network's board of directors.

The PSA Network (PSA) has appointed Travis Deatherage, president of LINX Multimedia, and Pete Keller, chief financial officer of Integrated Protection Services (IPS), to its board of directors.

Deatherage and Keller will help guide the organization’s strategic direction while supporting its mission to empower owner and member companies through education, collaboration, networking and business solutions. PSA also owns the audiovisual buying group Edge.

“Travis and Pete each bring unique expertise and leadership perspectives that will strengthen our board and benefit the entire PSA community,” said Matt Barnette, president and CEO of PSA. “Their experience driving growth and supporting operational excellence will help us maximize the value that PSA brings to our members while advancing the future of both the security and audiovisual integration industries.”

Deatherage serves as president of LINX Multimedia and has more than 28 years of experience in audiovisual systems, telecommunications, software development and technology integration. He founded Solstice Multimedia in 2002 and merged the company with LINX in 2011 to create LINX Multimedia.

Under Deatherage’s leadership, LINX Multimedia has grown from a regional audiovisual integrator into a technology integration provider serving enterprise, higher education, health care, mission-critical and government clients across the United States.

As an Edge member, LINX Multimedia represents the network’s audiovisual integration community. PSA said Deatherage will bring an audiovisual perspective to the board while supporting collaboration between PSA and Edge members. Throughout his career, he has led strategic growth initiatives, expanded national operations and supported acquisitions.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join the PSA Board at such a pivotal time for security and AV integration,” Deatherage said. “I understand firsthand the value organizations like PSA Security and Edge bring to their members and am honored to be working on the Board of a forward thinking, collaborative, member-owned organization with leaders from across the security integration industry.”

Keller serves as chief financial officer at Integrated Protection Services, where he oversees the company’s financial strategy, planning and performance management. He also oversees financial planning and analysis, budgeting, forecasting and enterprise reporting while working with executive leadership on long-term growth objectives.

Keller brings experience in operational efficiency, strategic planning and financial stewardship. He is also a frequent speaker on financial leadership, scaling operations and the use of analytics to improve business performance.

“I’m honored to join the PSA Board and contribute to an organization that consistently creates value for its members through creative benefits, collaboration, shared learning and industry leadership,” Keller said. “PSA provides a unique platform for member organizations to grow stronger together, and I’m excited to help advance that mission.”

PSA said the appointments continue its member-owned governance model by bringing together leaders from the security and audiovisual integration industries to help shape the organization’s future and support its member network.