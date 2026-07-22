Security 101 Strengthens Regional Leadership Structure With 3 Appointments

Jamie Vos, above, was promoted to vice president of sales and operations for Security 101's West Region as part of a broader regional leadership expansion that also included the appointments of Mike Capra and John May.

Security 101 has expanded its regional leadership structure with one executive promotion and two new sales leadership appointments, reflecting the company’s continued growth through acquisitions and organic expansion across the U.S.

The security systems integrator promoted Jamie Vos to vice president of sales and operations for the West Region while naming Mike Capra regional sales director for the South Region and John May regional sales director for the North Region. The announcements are part of a broader effort to establish dedicated regional leadership as the company continues to scale its operations.

The new leadership structure follows several years of expansion driven by strategic acquisitions, increasing customer demand and organic growth, according to the company.

“Our growth is exciting, but growth also requires structure, leadership and accountability,” Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101, stated in announcing Vos’ promotion. “Jamie built and led one of the most respected independent integrators in the Pacific Northwest before joining us, and elevating proven leaders like him into national roles is exactly how we intend to grow.”

Vos will oversee sales leadership and operational execution across the company’s western territory, supporting field teams and helping integrate newly acquired businesses. He joined Security 101 following the company’s 2023 acquisition of Security Solutions Northwest, where he served in a leadership role. A second-generation security professional, Vos has worked in the industry since 1994 and previously served as president and chairman of the Electronic Security Association (ESA).

To strengthen regional sales execution, Security 101 also added two veteran industry executives.

Capra joins the company as regional sales director for the South Region after serving as regional security sales director at Johnson Controls. He brings more than 30 years of sales and leadership experience in the security industry, including previous leadership positions at Diebold, Tyco Integrated Security and ADT.

“Mike has spent his career building and leading successful sales organizations in this industry,” Ken Poole, Security 101’s chief revenue officer, said. “He understands both the sales and operations sides of the business, and that combination will serve our customers and our teams well as we continue to grow in the region.”

The company also appointed John May as regional sales director for the North Region. May brings more than 30 years of security industry experience with expertise in sales leadership, customer engagement and growth strategy. In his new role, he will work alongside Michael Walton, vice president of the North Region, to support customers and drive regional growth.