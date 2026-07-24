PSA Launches Technician Bootcamp for Systems integration Workforce

The PSA Technician Bootcamp will include certification courses, hands-on technical training and networking activities designed to support technician development and collaboration across the PSA Network.

The PSA Network has announced the launch of its inaugural PSA Technician Bootcamp, a technician-focused training and certification event scheduled for Sept. 21-25 in Westminster, Colo.

The event is designed for PSA member technicians and will bring together the network's technology partners for partner-led certification courses, hands-on learning and networking opportunities.

The bootcamp will feature a modular format that allows attendees to customize their participation based on their certification goals and professional development needs. The program will include certification opportunities and hands-on educational experiences intended to help technicians expand their technical expertise and develop skills for long-term career growth.

“Technicians are at the heart of our industry, and investing in their development is essential to building a strong and sustainable future for security and systems integration,” said Matt Barnette, president and CEO of PSA. “The PSA Technician Bootcamp creates a unique opportunity for technicians to learn directly from leading technology partners, connect with their peers and take ownership of their professional development in a way that aligns with their individual goals.”

In addition to certification training, the event will include networking events, partner activations, happy hours and other activities intended to strengthen relationships among PSA members and technology partners.

“The future of our industry depends on creating meaningful opportunities for technicians to grow, connect and advance,” said Mary O'Sullivan, head of learning and development at PSA. “The Technician Bootcamp is designed to meet technicians where they are in their careers while giving them the tools, education and relationships they need to continue moving forward.”

To learn more and register for the PSA Technician Bootcamp, go here.