Pye-Barker Acquires Louisiana’s Southland Fire & Safety Equipment

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Southland Fire & Safety Equipment, a Louisiana-based fire suppression and equipment company, expanding its fire protection, life safety and security offerings in the Gulf South.

Established in 1972, Southland Fire & Safety Equipment operates offices in Gonzales, Norco and Port Allen, Louisiana. The company provides industrial, corporate and municipal services including fire suppression systems, fire extinguisher inspections and refills, testing and inspection. Licensed by the Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s office, Southland also serves fire departments with fire protection equipment, fire hose hydrotesting, firetruck repair and air mask fit testing.

“We’ve served Louisiana for over 50 years, and we are continuing that legacy with Pye-Barker. Our shared commitment to putting people first and protecting what matters most makes joining Pye-Barker a natural fit,” said Bert Prejean, Southland co-owner.

“The national resources provided to our team as part of Pye-Barker will allow us to elevate our local services and provide new opportunities for our dedicated team members. I'm grateful for this next step for the Southland team,” added Stephen Robert, Southland co-owner.

Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, said Southland’s experience in fire suppression services will strengthen the company's ability to serve customers throughout the Gulf South.

“Southland Fire & Safety Equipment’s team members are truly local experts in fire suppression services,” Proctor said. “Their integration into the Pye-Barker family is an exciting opportunity to provide better services and help more people throughout the Gulf South region. At the end of the day, that is the most important part of our mission.”

Southland’s technicians will continue serving customers in Louisiana.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.