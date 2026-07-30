Amherst Intelligent Security Names Justin Stearns CRO, Launches Channel-Only Sales Model

Amherst Intelligent Security's camera-agnostic AI video analytics platform is designed to work with existing camera systems, helping identify meaningful activity in real time without requiring new hardware or rule-based detection.

Amherst Intelligent Security (AIS), an AI video analytics software company based in Amherst, Mass., has appointed Justin Stearns as chief revenue officer.

Stearns, who began the role in February, will lead the company’s global go-to-market strategy, including channel development, partnerships and sales.

Stearns joined AIS from Chimera Integrations, a Syracuse, N.Y.-based systems integrator, where he served as vice president and partner until departing last fall. During his tenure, Chimera grew from 13 to more than 50 employees, appeared on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years.

He also served as president of AlchemyCore, Chimera’s cybersecurity division, where he developed a white-label cybersecurity reseller program for other integrators. Stearns entered the security industry at age 10 and previously owned Mac’s Safe & Lock, a locksmith business in Plattsburgh, N.Y., which he sold in 2019. Chimera later acquired the company.

“Justin has spent his entire career on the integrator side of this business, and that is exactly the perspective we needed,” said Joshua Rousseau, founder and CEO of AIS. “He understands what integrators need from a software partner, because he has been the one evaluating those partners.”

AIS provides camera-agnostic AI video analytics designed to work with existing camera systems, identifying activity in real time without requiring new hardware.