PSA Network Names FY2026 Hang 10, High Tide Member Classes

PSA's Hang 10 and High Tide programs recognize member companies for their purchasing engagement and ongoing participation within the network.

The PSA Network has announced its fiscal year 2026 Hang 10 and High Tide member classes, recognizing integrators for their purchasing engagement and participation within the consortium.

The Hang 10 program recognizes the top 10 purchasing members in the PSA Network during the fiscal year, while the High Tide program honors members that purchased $1 million or more through the network.

According to PSA President and CEO Matt Barnette, the programs recognize members that demonstrate leadership, strong core values and a forward-thinking approach.

“The Hang 10 and High Tide winners embody the very best of what our network stands for,” Barnette said. “PSA seeks out integrators who demonstrate strong leadership, uphold exceptional core values and embrace a forward-thinking mindset. The members recognized through these programs exemplify those qualities, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.”

PSA said the programs align with its vision to “be the rising tide” by recognizing members whose engagement and strategic partnerships strengthen the network and the industries it serves. Honorees receive benefits that include media relations opportunities, personalized educational offerings, expanded networking and additional recognition throughout the year.

Barnette said the recognized members contribute to the organization's continued growth and to the broader security and systems integration industry.

“PSA values the commitment and collaboration of members who actively engage with the network and help drive its continued growth,” Barnette said. “These members contribute to the collective success of PSA and the future of the security and systems integration industry through strong partnerships and a shared focus on delivering innovative solutions to customers.”

The FY2026 Hang 10 members, in order of purchasing volume, are:

Pavion

Tech Systems, Inc. (TSi)

Minuteman Security & Life Safety

SAGE Integration

Allied Universal Technology Services

Convergint

Unlimited Technology

Alscan

Securityhunter

CBX Solutions

The FY2026 High Tide class includes 68 PSA members that purchased $1 million or more through the network during the fiscal year.