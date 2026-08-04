RapidFire Promotes Chris Nielsen to Chief People Officer

Chris Nielsen has led the development of RapidFire's people-focused initiatives since joining the company in 2024.

RapidFire Safety & Security has promoted Chris Nielsen to chief people officer, expanding his leadership responsibilities as the company continues to grow its commercial fire protection, life safety and electronic security services business.

In the role, Nielsen will oversee RapidFire’s people strategy with a focus on leadership development, team member experience, engagement, organizational design and company culture as the company continues to scale its national platform.

Nielsen joined RapidFire in July 2024 as vice president of human resources during the company’s early stages. According to the company, he has since led the development of its people-focused initiatives, built a support team for employees across the organization and helped shape the culture the company is working to establish.

“I am honored to step into the role of Chief People Officer at such an important point in RapidFire’s growth,” Nielsen said in a statement. “Our success starts with our people, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen the team member experience, support leadership development, and help preserve the culture that makes RapidFire special as we grow.”

As chief people officer, Nielsen will also help the company maintain and build its people-first culture while supporting continued expansion across the Midwest, Southwest and Western United States.

“We are fortunate to have Chris in this important leadership role as we continue to grow RapidFire,” CEO and founder Mike McLeod said in a statement. “Since joining the company, Chris has been a steady and trusted leader for our people. His experience, judgment, and commitment to building a strong people-first culture will be essential as we scale the business while staying grounded in who we are.”