Legrand Acquires Girtz Industries, Expanding Reach in Data Center and Critical Power Markets

Girtz Industries will operate as a business unit within Legrand's Electrical Wiring Systems division following the acquisition.

Legrand announced that it has acquired Girtz Industries, a provider of custom-engineered modular power enclosures and related services based in Monticello, Indiana.

Girtz Industries develops and integrates complete power systems that support critical power needs across data center, industrial and commercial applications. The company employs more than 300 people and generated nearly $80 million in annual revenue in 2025, according the announcement.

Following the acquisition, Girtz Industries will operate as a business unit within Legrand's Electrical Wiring Systems division, led by Ravi Ramanathan. David Girtz, who has served as president and CEO of Girtz Industries for nearly 40 years, will continue to lead the business and report to Ramanathan.

"The unprecedented demand for power is reshaping our energy landscape. Girtz Industries' modular power and generator solutions are indispensable to industries that require critical back-up power or off-grid, behind-the-meter primary power options," said Brian DiBella, president and CEO of Legrand, North and Central America.

DiBella said the acquisition supports Legrand's growth strategy and expands the company's capabilities in power generation and redundancy. He added that the move complements Legrand's existing portfolio of power quality, power distribution and cable management solutions.

"For our hundreds of employees, and for our customers, today is a great day in our impressive journey," said David Girtz. "Since 1963, Girtz Industries has built and maintained a reputation for providing high-quality, reliable products backed by an expertly qualified and reliable team."

Girtz said the company plans to leverage Legrand's resources to invest in employees and facilities, increase production and testing capacity, and support innovation across a broader range of applications.

Legrand is a global provider of electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions serving commercial, industrial and data center markets.