LifeSafety Power promotes Matt Virga to VP Sales for North America

Proven sales leader positions LSP for expanded growth

Jan 30th, 2020
LifeSafety Power has promoted Matt Virga to Vice President of Sales, North America..
Libertyville, IL, January 30, 2020—LifeSafety Power, a leader in delivering intelligent networking power solutions to access control, physical security and loT applications, has promoted Matt Virga to Vice President of Sales, North America.

Since coming to LifeSafety Power in 2016 as Director of Sales for the Eastern Region, Virga has worked closely with stakeholders in the end-user and integrator communities, focusing on addressing current and trending power needs across all vertical markets. Virga has nearly three decades of experience in the physical security industry, holding key sales management positions at Sony and Pelco prior to joining LifeSafety Power.

Virga will report to John Olliver, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, who will continue to drive OEM and international business development. “Matt’s management and organizational skills will take LifeSafety Power to the next level in the company’s development,” said John Olliver. “He is recognized among his peers and the security industry at large as a dedicated leader and educator of the value of LifeSafety Power products. With Matt leading North American Sales, LifeSafety Power will continue to propel forward as an industry force in intelligent power solutions.”

LifeSafety Power is a consummate innovator and specialist in physical security and access control, creating a new category of intelligent networking power solutions that monitor and manage system connectivity across the enterprise. Embracing technology collaboration with some of the most recognizable companies in the industry, LifeSafety Power has carved a unique niche and along the way received numerous awards for its innovation, including Security Industry Association New Product of the Year; Security Today New Product of the Year; Most Valuable Product; and many others. LifeSafety Power was acquired by ASSA ABLOY in September 2019.

About LifeSafety Power*

LifeSafety Power continues to earn industry accolades and respect for product design and innovation, carving out a new category of intelligent power management solutions that provide robust, proactive analytics to access control, security and mission-critical devices. This new standard of performance by LifeSafety Power substantially adds to overall system health, performance and reliability.  LifeSafety Power, headquartered near Chicago, has won numerous industry awards for product design and innovation, including a 2019 New Product of the Year from Security Today. For more information, please visit LifeSafety Power or call (888) 577-2898.

