Altronix showcases advanced power and data solutions at Intersec Dubai 2025

Altronix is exhibiting its portfolio of solutions at Intersec Dubai 2025 from January 14–16. Visit stand S2-D18 to explore advanced power solutions that boost critical infrastructure resilience, extend range, maximize system uptime, and enable seamless scalability.

“Altronix continues to lead the industry by delivering solutions that enhance system performance, efficiency, and reliability while addressing the ever-evolving requirements of modern security systems,” said Ronnie Pennington, Director of Sales for the Americas for Altronix. “At Intersec, we’re excited to showcase our expanded product line, including groundbreaking power and datacom solutions that help our customers achieve seamless operations with greater efficiency and control.”

Altronix solutions featured at Intersec Dubai 2025 include:

Extended Ethernet Solutions:

Extends Ethernet beyond traditional limits, supporting connectivity over two-wire cabling up to 1000 meters or structured cabling up to 500 meters, ideal for long-distance industrial and IP applications. NetWay Spectrum with EBC48: Hardened outdoor PoE switches provide up to 90W per port with an integrated rapid battery charger supporting extended backup times for remote deployments utilizing fiber optic cabling.

Hardened outdoor PoE switches provide up to 90W per port with an integrated rapid battery charger supporting extended backup times for remote deployments utilizing fiber optic cabling. eBridge: Upgrade to IP utilizing existing coax infrastructure, saving valuable time and labor, increasing your ROI.

Integrated Access Control Systems:

Offers pre-wired, pre-configured solutions for seamless integration supporting over 50 of the leading access brands, such as AMAG, AXIS, Brivo, Mercury, Software House, TDSi, and many more. Features include versatile mounting options, including scalable wall-mount and extended rack-mount configurations. Tango Series: Convert a single 802.3bt PoE input into a regulated 24VDC and/or 12VDC output. Tango leverages low-voltage installation methods, reducing labor costs associated with dedicated conduit and wire runs to power access control systems.

Redundant Power Management:

Circ1ATS: Multi-path power solutions ensure seamless power transitions with two independent 115VAC or 230VAC inputs, minimizing downtime during power shifts to maintain critical security operations.

Enhanced Connectivity and Remote Monitoring:

LINQ Network Power Management: Enables remote monitoring, control, and reporting of power diagnostics, optimizing system performance and uptime.

Visit Altronix at booth S2-D18 during Intersec Dubai 2025 to see live demonstrations of these technologies and discuss how Altronix solutions can optimize your security projects.

For more information on Altronix’s extensive product lineup, visit www.altronix.com.