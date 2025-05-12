Power-Sonic welcomes Chris Lanier as VP of Sales, Life Safety

Power-Sonic announced the appointment of Chris Lanier as Vice President of Sales, Life Safety, effective April 2025.

Chris brings over 40 years of experience in the electronic security supply chain and has long been a trusted name in the industry. As a former partner through LRG Inc., a manufacturers' rep group that proudly represented Power-Sonic, Chris has built strong relationships and a reputation for integrity, consistency, and results across the security channel.

Having worked closely with customers, integrators, and distributors throughout his career, Chris has a deep understanding of the needs and challenges facing the security and life safety markets. His transition into this new role at Power-Sonic is a natural next step—one that allows him to continue fostering the relationships he’s cultivated over the years while bringing even greater value to customers and partners.

In his new role, Chris will lead the sales strategy for the Security and Life Safety division across the Americas. His focus will remain on relationship-building, customer growth, and expanding Power-Sonic’s reach.

“I’m literally amped up to be part of the Power-Sonic team,” said Chris. “It’s an honor to continue supporting the people and partners I’ve worked with over the years—now from inside the brand I’ve known and trusted my entire industry life.”