    • Pye-Barker Fire & Safety surpasses 150 locations with Shiver Security Systems acquisition

    March 16, 2023
    Shiver Security, dba Sonitrol of SW Ohio, provides integrated security solutions, access control, CCTV, intrusion detection, fire detection and 24/7 monitoring.
    Eric Garner, President of Pye-Barker&apos;s alarm division, meets with Chip Shiver and Wayne Lisle of newly acquired Shiver Security Systems.
    Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – is pleased to announce its acquisition of Shiver Security Systems, Inc., a security, monitoring and fire alarm company serving southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. With this addition, Pye-Barker gains its 150th and 151st branches, its first in Ohio. These milestones reflect the company's aggressive acquisition activity and geographic growth as it moves into its 34th state.

    Shiver Security, dba Sonitrol of SW Ohio, provides integrated security solutions, access control, CCTV, intrusion detection, fire detection and 24/7 monitoring. The company serves customers from two locations: Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio.

    Founded in 1971 by Rex Shiver and now led by his son Chip, Shiver Security builds lifetime relationships by exceeding customer, team member and vendor expectations. It's No. 37 on SDM Magazine's Top 100 Security Companies list.

    "I partnered with Pye-Barker because the organization shares similar culture, and will move our legacy forward, care for our current team and continue our growth," said Chip Shiver, Shiver Security Owner. "As I transition toward the next stage of my career, I feel confident with Pye-Barker's guidance."

    "Shiver Security is well-respected in the industry, and we're honored to carry on the work of the Shiver family," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "Shiver Security will play an important role in Pye-Barker's continued expansion in the Midwest and dominance within the U.S. market."

    "The Shiver Security acquisition adds a new market and a large Sonitrol franchise, a brand synonymous with excellence," said Barry Epstein of Vertex Capital, Shiver Security transaction advisor. "Chip Shiver built a model company, and Pye-Barker will further enhance both its internal growth and acquisition strategy throughout the region." 

    Chip Shiver, Vice President Wayne Lisle and their entire team will continue to serve customers.

