NSCA and NSCA Education Foundation announce 2024-2025 Boards of Directors

NSCA is excited to announce the election of new NSCA leadership as part of its executive committee, including a new president, as well as many other NSCA leadership changes and the addition of a new officer to its board of directors for 2024-2025.

Dale Bottcher, executive vice president of global sales and marketing at AVI-SPL and current NSCA vice president, assumes the role of NSCA Board of Directors president.

“When I think of our industry, I think of the tremendous potential we have to thrive and grow together as the technologies we offer increasingly enhance the everyday human experience,” says Bottcher. “I’m tremendously honored to be elected to lead NSCA because of the positive impact it’s had on our industry and for its vision to lead it to new heights.”

Bottcher replaces Dan Schmidtendorff, who is president and CEO at Communication Company. Schmidtendorff will serve as NSCA’s immediate past president, replacing Ray Bailey, president at Lone Star Communications, who will remain as a board member.

Christina De Bono, president at ClearTech Media and current NSCA treasurer, will become NSCA vice president; Shedan Maghzi, strategic advisor at Avidex, will become NSCA treasurer. Don Mastro, chief revenue officer at AVI Systems, will become NSCA treasurer.

Laurie MacKeigan, president at Backman Vidcom, will continue her term from last year as a board member. She will be joined by new board member Tina Peters, executive vice president at SVT.

“After serving as NSCA secretary and vice president of NSCA’s Board of Directors over the years, Dale is more than ready to serve as our new president,” says Tom LeBlanc, NSCA executive director. “He has played a critical role at NSCA in other leadership capacities already—serving as the chair of our Business & Leadership Conference Planning Committee, for example. We’re excited to have him at the helm.”

In 2024-2025, the NSCA Education Foundation will be served by Lauren Simmen, head of product marketing at Huddly, who was named president. Ingolf de Jong, president at GENCOMM, is vice president, and Steve Greenblatt, president of Control Concepts, continues as secretary.

A new director joins the NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors in 2024 as well:

Mike Boettcher, Edge

He will work alongside the following board members who will continue their terms: