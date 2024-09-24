Midwest Alarm Services acquires Michigan-based Safety Systems

Midwest Alarm Services is proud to announce the acquisition of Safety Systems, a well-respected safety and security company based in Jackson, Michigan.

This acquisition is an important step to expand Midwest Alarm Service’s reach in the region and strengthen its capabilities in fire protection, security systems, suppression and life

safety services.

Safety Systems was founded 57 years ago by Dale Decker, who built the company on a foundation of quality, service and commitment to the local community. In 2004, the business was passed to his son, Dan Decker, who has continued to support and grow the company’s reputation for reliable, customer-focused solutions.

“I wanted to find a company that would take care of our customers and employees the same way our family did for 57 years, and at the same time move the company forward with innovative service offerings. I had been impressed with the people I’ve met over the years from Per Mar Security Services, and was aware of Midwest Alarm Services as one of the largest Notifier fire alarm dealers in the United States. When I then found out that Midwest Alarm Services was a subsidiary of Per Mar Security, that pretty much answered the question of who to approach regarding purchasing our company. We had successfully operated as a family business for two generations, and are very excited to join with the third generation of the Duffy family at Per Mar Security!” said Dan Decker, Safety Systems.

“Safety Systems has been doing incredible work in their community for years, and with their experience and local presence, we’re looking forward to combining our efforts to deliver even better solutions to our customers. I’m confident that this partnership will bring great opportunities for both for us and for our new colleagues at Safety Systems,” said Doug Richard, President, Midwest Alarm Services.

Safety Systems also has offices in Livonia, Adrian and Lansing Michigan as well as Toledo, Ohio.