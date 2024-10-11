Cook & Boardman acquires Mullins Building Products, Inc.

The Cook & Boardman Group LLC has announced the acquisition of Mullins Building Products, Inc. (Mullins), headquartered in Birmingham, AL, with other locations in Decatur and Montgomery. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1964, Mullins is a traditional commercial door and hardware material supplier and installer, proudly serving customers throughout Alabama.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mullins to the Cook & Boardman family. Their 60+ year history is a testament to the power of relationships and their strong reputation. In an industry built on trust and collaboration, Jeff and Susan have continued the legacy of excellent customer service and strong employee support originally established by their father. We are looking forward to working with Jeff, Susan, and the rest of their team to achieve even greater success in the future,” said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B.

“We are thrilled to enter this new chapter with C&B. The acquisition represents not just a continuation of our legacy but an exciting opportunity to grow and innovate together. Our mission has always been about offering exceptional tangible value to our customer markets, and this mission is significantly enhanced with our relationship with C&B,” said Jeff Mullins and Susan Mullins Sellers, General Manager and Accounting Manager, respectively, of Mullins.

The company will continue to operate under the Mullins Building Products name, and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. Mullins represents C&B’s ninth acquisition under Platinum Equity’s ownership.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Cook and Boardman.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Founded in 1955, the Cook & Boardman Group is a family of companies that together represent the nation's premier provider of fully integrated access and security solutions. Through leveraging the entire Cook & Boardman network, the company is able to seamlessly provide customers with a broad product and service offering spanning commercial doors, frames & hardware (Division 8), electronic access control equipment, and specialty (Division 10) products. C&B also provides full systems integration services, including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low-voltage cabling, audio/visual, and managed information technology products (Divisions 27 & 28).