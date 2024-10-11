Guardian Alarm strengthens Ohio presence with acquisition of SDG Security

Guardian Alarm today announced it has completed its acquisition of Columbus-based SDG Security. With an existing branch location in Columbus, Ohio, the acquisition will serve to strengthen the company's footprint in the market, enabling Guardian Alarm to bring its security services to more Columbus households and businesses.

"SDG Security plays an important role in the community and in the lives of their customers. We are excited to welcome SDG's customers to the Guardian Alarm family," said Brent Uhl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Alarm. "Through our combined companies, we will continue to provide an exceptional customer experience while offering both existing and future customers a broader portfolio of innovative security and fire alarm solutions."

"For years, the SDG Security team has been proudly serving and protecting the Columbus community, ensuring our customers stay safe and secure. Given Guardian Alarm's commitment to customer excellence and innovation, I am confident they will continue our tradition of protection and superior service," said Bruce Reedy, co-owner and president of SDG Security.