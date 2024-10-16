Paxton Tech Tour receives 4.9 stars top rating from installers

Security installers across the United States have attended Paxton’s Tech Tour during September. The events have received exceptional feedback from security professionals with a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Kyle McGaughey from PLE Security said: “A very informative training course for those who aren’t familiar with all the products Paxton has to offer. It also touches on a complete system integration.”

Gary Schellhas from IMS Technology Services said, “Great training. Good balance of material and hands-on.”

Clint Vonderhaar from Robinson Communication Services described Paxton Tech Tour ‘Excellent training’.

Paxton is continuing to host sessions at ADI branches across the US throughout 2024 and 2025. Free tickets to the events are available to book here.