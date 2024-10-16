Paxton Tech Tour receives 4.9 stars top rating from installers
Security installers across the United States have attended Paxton’s Tech Tour during September. The events have received exceptional feedback from security professionals with a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.
Kyle McGaughey from PLE Security said: “A very informative training course for those who aren’t familiar with all the products Paxton has to offer. It also touches on a complete system integration.”
Gary Schellhas from IMS Technology Services said, “Great training. Good balance of material and hands-on.”
Clint Vonderhaar from Robinson Communication Services described Paxton Tech Tour ‘Excellent training’.
Paxton is continuing to host sessions at ADI branches across the US throughout 2024 and 2025. Free tickets to the events are available to book here.
The Paxton Tech Tour is pitched as the security event of the year. It’s a free half-day commercial and technical experience that gives security installers and integrators an opportunity to see live product demos and get hands-on experience with our extensive product line.
Gareth O’Hara, Paxton’s Chief Sales Officer, said, “The Paxton Tech Tour is a great opportunity to spend time with installers so we can further understand their individual needs. The goal is for people to experience the benefits and simplicity of working with Paxton and our products.
“The sessions so far have been a lot of fun. We look forward to meeting even more installers over the coming months.”
Award-winning Product Lines
The Paxton Tech Tour showcases all of Paxton's award-winning security products, including Paxton10, an access control and video management system; PaxLock, smart wireless door handles; and Entry, a video intercom system, as well as their flagship system, Net2.
Additionally, installers get an overview of the brand-new video intercom mobile app, Paxton Entry, that launched in early October 2024.
Exclusive Giveaways
Every attendee receives $765 MSRP of Net2 Pro software for free and an exclusive gift worth over $50 just for attending. They also gain access to exclusive, heavily discounted demo equipment (up to 80% off MSRP) to showcase how Paxton products can fulfill a multitude of customer requirements and increase the chances of winning more business with new and existing customers.
As an extra bonus, installers who complete a feedback survey will be entered into a monthly contest for a chance to win a SONOS soundbar or a Samsung projector, and every security installation company that attends receives 100 Paxton Rewards points.
O’Hara explains, “Being part of Paxton Rewards unlocks benefits, such as a listing on our website, which thousands of end-users visit every month. The points earned can also be redeemed for Amazon gift cards, branded merchandise, Paxton products, or demonstration equipment.”
Watch the latest Paxton Tech Tour video to see what you can expect on the day.