Jordan Andrews appointed Sales Manager to lead Morse Watchmans' global growth

“Jordan's appointment represents a significant step forward for Morse Watchmans. His proven track record and leadership experience in the security industry will enable us to strengthen our market presence and drive continued growth domestically and internationally,” said Tim Purpura, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Morse Watchmans.

Andrews brings extensive experience in sales management, business development, and strategic leadership within the security and information technology sectors. He is dedicated to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that enhance security and operational efficiency. Andrews is passionate about building a collaborative culture focused on excellence and customer satisfaction. His expertise in managing key accounts and exceeding client expectations will be vital to the company's ongoing success.

In his new role, Andrews will focus on expanding Morse Watchmans’ market share by leveraging his expertise in growing new business, strengthening customer relationships, and driving overall sales performance. As the company continues to innovate and scale globally, his leadership will be critical to advancing the mission of providing cutting-edge key management solutions across a wide range of industries.

“Morse Watchmans has long been a pioneer in the key management space, and I’m excited to join them during such a pivotal time,” said Andrews. “I look forward to working with the talented team here and contributing to the company’s growth as we explore new opportunities domestically and abroad.”