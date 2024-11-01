Pye-Barker Fire & Safety acquires New Jersey's Systems Design Group

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Systems Design Group, which specializes in security alarms, access control, fire detection, and monitoring. Located in Flemington, New Jersey, between New York City and Allentown, Pennsylvania, this acquisition enables Pye-Barker to service more customers in the tri-state region.

Systems Design Group (SDG) provides businesses 24/7 surveillance of safety, burglary, and fire threats to help aid emergency response, limit property damage, and protect lives. The SDG team installs, tests, and inspects burglar and fire alarms, access control, CCTV, explosion-proof systems for manufacturing and chemical facilities, mass communication, fire detection, and fire suppression systems monitored by an around-the-clock central station.

Thomas D. Shore founded SDG in 1979 and shared his love for the industry with his son, Robert Shore, who worked in the alarm business for many years before acquiring SDG. The company has continued to grow by expanding geographically, adding complementary services, and acquiring aligned companies.

"I've been fortunate to be part of building several businesses, but Systems Design Group is special to me," said Robert Shore, President and CEO at SDG. "Meeting Pye-Barker's leadership, many of whom are past owners themselves, I saw their commitment to honoring what we've built at SDG and helping us take the business to the next level."

"Systems Design Group's integrated security and fire protection services are a natural complement to the full fire code compliance Pye-Barker offers in New Jersey and the surrounding area," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "SDG's team serves customers with integrity and pride in their craft, and we look forward to working with them towards our shared goal of protecting our communities."

The SDG team will continue to serve customers in New Jersey.

On Pye-Barker's team, Philip Gardner, VP of Business Development, coordinated the transaction. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker.