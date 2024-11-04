Everon receives 2024 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized Everon as one of the 839 recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. Everon earned the gold award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

“We’re extremely passionate about being a military-effective organization and showing our nation’s former servicemembers a long-term path to success as they reenter civilian life,” said Mike McWilliams, President & Chief Operating Officer for Everon. “Given their unique set of technical skills, a call to serve others, and valuable leadership experience, former military servicemembers are some of the best professionals in the security industry. We’re proud of all the veterans who’ve joined us at Everon and whose drive for excellence matches our own.”

In an effort to foster an environment that would attract former servicemembers to a civilian career in the security industry, Everon has championed a number of veteran integration assistance programs to ensure the inclusion and success of military employees within the organization. This includes dedicated mentorship and peer-to-peer communications channels, the opportunity to participate in service projects that benefit nonprofit organizations whose missions support veteran and military member communities, and inclusive company events to honor service members and their families.

“Our goal is to create a sense of community and connection among veterans and military servicemembers at Everon that opens them up to opportunities for sustainable career growth and development,” McWilliams continued. “We’re so proud of what this award means and the impact it shows we can have in transforming the security workforce.”

Everon joins 838 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resource efforts, and pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,600 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2019.