Elite Interactive selected as official supporter of Child ID Kits Program

Elite Interactive Solutions is proud to announce its involvement with several prominent organizations to promote the distribution of child identification kits. Through its long association with FBI-LEEDA, Elite is represented along with the National Child ID Program in partnership with the NFL Alumni Association, Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the Safety Blitz Foundation.

The initiative includes providing at least one million inkless child identification kits, which allow parents to take, store, and control their children’s fingerprints and DNA in their own home.

“As a company laser focused on crime prevention, participating in a program predicated on protecting America’s children from harm could not be more in line with what Elite and its remote video guarding solution are all about,” says Elite Interactive Solutions Founder and CEO Aria Kozak. “We are grateful to FBI-LEEDA for endorsing Elite when asked for a private safety supporter and honored to be among the other prominent and respected organizations represented for this vitally important program.”

According to the National Child ID Program’s (NCIDP) website, up to 1,000 children go missing in the United States every day, yet when its program began, less than 2% of parents had a copy of their child’s fingerprints to use in case of an emergency. The group’s safety initiative is dedicated to changing these statistics by providing parents and guardians with a tool they can use to help protect their children.

The ID kits allow parents to collect specific information by easily recording the physical characteristics, fingerprints, and DNA of their children on identification cards that are then kept at home by the parent or guardian. If ever needed, this ID kit gives authorities vital information to assist their efforts to locate a missing child.

Since its inception in 1997, the NCIDP has distributed more than 70 million kits throughout North America. The program has been recognized by Congress and today works with federal, state, and local leaders, coaches, athletes, faith-based organizations, and corporate citizens to increase the safety of children in communities across the country.

For more info or to order the kits, go to childidprogram.com or safety-blitz.org.

With more than 10,000 members, FBI-LEEDA serves the training needs of law enforcement officers and improves their management practices. The organization offers 450+ in-person training classes each year. For more information, go to fbileeda.org.