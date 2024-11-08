Jensen Hughes appoints Dominic Casserley as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors

Jensen Hughes announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Dominic Casserley as its Executive Chair. As Executive Chair, Casserley will work closely with the Jensen Hughes management team to reinforce the company's key priorities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dominic to our Board,” said Raj Arora, CEO of Jensen Hughes. “His extensive experience and strategic insight will be instrumental in supporting our company's continued growth.”

Casserley’s career began at McKinsey & Company (1983-2013), where he held influential leadership positions in various practices and positions across the globe. He served on the Shareholders Council of McKinsey from 1998 to 2013 and for five years oversaw the global finances of the company. In 2013, Casserley became the CEO of Willis, the global corporate insurance broker. He initiated and oversaw the merger with Towers Watson to create Willis Towers Watson, a $10 billion revenue company listed on NASDAQ. He served as President of Willis Towers Watson until December 2016. Casserley was also the Chairman of ERM, the environmental consulting firm, from 2019 to 2022. More recently, Casserley has served on multiple private equity portfolio company boards across various industries.

“I am honored to be taking on the position of Executive Chair at Jensen Hughes,” said Casserley. “I look forward to working with the entire team to capitalize on growth opportunities and activate strategies that set the company up for continuing success.”

Gryphon Investors, a San Francisco-based middle-market private equity firm, is the lead investor in Jensen Hughes.

Gryphon Deal Partner Leigh Abramson and Operating Partner Scott Hearn said, “We are excited to partner with Dominic as Jensen Hughes moves forward. He will play a critical role as we continue our strategic growth plan and enable positive experiences for all our clients and employees.”