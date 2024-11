Pye-Barker Fire & Safety acquires Pennsylvania-based Protect Alarms

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Protect Alarms Security Systems, a specialist in security systems, fire detection, alarms, and monitoring based in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Pye-Barker has continued to invest in the Northeast and offers full fire code compliance and complete life safety services to commercial customers in eastern Pennsylvania.

Protect Alarms—family-run since its founding in 1963 by Albert Taylor, Jr.—is committed to providing superior service and customized systems that protect businesses and neighbors throughout the Lehigh Valley region. Protect Alarm services, tests, and designs systems for intrusion detection, CCTV, access control, fire detection and alarms, remote site management, and other environmental threats. The team also operates a 24-hour local central monitoring station to quickly alert personnel and emergency services as needed.

"At Protect Alarms, we've always prioritized the safety and security of our customers, and we take that role of protection seriously," said Albert Taylor, III, Protect Alarm Owner. "As part of Pye-Barker, we can offer our loyal customers additional fire protection services and enhance opportunities for our team members to grow and thrive."

"Through purposeful acquisitions, Pye-Barker brings together experienced, highly skilled, and values-aligned teams like Protect Alarms to enhance our services, grow our geographic footprint, and create new opportunities for our collective teams," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "We're honored the Taylor family is choosing to entrust their customers, team, and legacy to Pye-Barker."

The highly skilled team at Protect Alarms will continue to serve customers in Pennsylvania, leveraging sister teams within the Pye-Barker family of companies to support additional customers and expand its offerings.

On Pye-Barker's team, Philip Gardner, VP of Business Development, coordinated the transaction. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker.