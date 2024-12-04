Pye-Barker Fire & Safety acquires security and alarms integrator United Automation in Louisiana

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired United Automation, a fire and security systems integrator with three Louisiana locations in West Monroe, Shreveport, and Alexandria. United Automation—which provides fire and security alarms, access control, video surveillance, and systems automation—will strengthen Pye-Barker's efforts to service more customers with full fire code protection.

United Automation specializes in integrated fire detection, alarm, security, and communication systems that work together to detect threats, alert building occupants and first responders to emergencies, and provide facility managers with automatic and remote access solutions. United's services include design, testing, inspection, and maintenance of fire alarms; access control; intrusion detection; CCTV; emergency notification; medical patient monitoring; and nurse call systems. Since 1999, the United team has worked with healthcare facilities, schools and universities, commercial buildings, and small businesses to protect their people and properties.

"At United Automation, we believe when systems—and people—work together, they provide better protection, efficiency, and value for our customers," said Brian Smith, United Automation President and Owner. "Joining Pye-Barker, one of the nation's leading integrators, allows our teams to come together to learn from each other and serve our communities side by side, which can only benefit everyone."

"Pye-Barker's mission is to expand full-service life safety protection to all communities," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "As we continue forward momentum, bringing aboard integration experts like those at United Automation will help us fulfill our goals and shared purpose to protect."

The highly skilled technicians at United Automation will continue to service customers in Louisiana, alongside Pye-Barker's dedicated fire protection teams in the area.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker in this transaction.