Pye-Barker Fire & Safety brings aboard Security On-Line Systems in Pennsylvania

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Security On-Line Systems, a security systems, fire detection, and alarms company serving the Philadelphia and greater Delaware Valley regions of Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. These growing areas of the Northeast provide additional launching points for Pye-Barker to reach customers with full fire code compliance and complete life safety protection.

Formed in 1974 in Ambler, Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, Security On-Line designs, installs, maintains, and monitors intrusion and fire alarms, CCTV systems, fire and carbon dioxide detection systems, emergency communication systems, and fire sprinkler monitoring.

William Lutz, Jr., purchased the company from his father in 1996, after working his way up through the company from technician to salesperson to owner. Security On-Line's attention to detail has won the team loyal customers who understand protection is paramount—from chemical plants to historical preservation projects.

"Over the past 50 years, Security On-Line has built a reputation for high-caliber work, thanks to our highly skilled team, ongoing training for our team members, and service on complex projects," said William Lutz, Jr., owner at Security On-Line. "Pye-Barker holds the same commitment to craft, customer service, and training opportunities that will help our team continue to thrive."

"Security On-Line makes a great addition to the Pye-Barker family—we're aligned in values, focused on the best solutions for our customers, and work with highly skilled teams," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "I'm excited to see the new levels we can reach together serving customers locally."

Security On-Line's skilled and trained team will continue to service customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

On Pye-Barker's team, Philip H. Gardner, VP of Business Development, coordinated the transaction. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker.