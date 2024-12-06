NSCA’s 2025 Excellence in Business Awards open for integrators

NSCA, a not-for-profit association representing the commercial integration industry, is now accepting applications from systems integrators for the 2025 Excellence in Business Awards. Applications will be accepted through January 17, 2025, and winners will be announced by February 3, 2025. There are no entry fees.

Companies with solid business sense and creative transformation tactics continually beat their competitors to the finish line—whether it’s in terms of revenue and profit margin, talent development, or customer service. NSCA’s Excellence in Business Awards recognize the integrators that, in unique ways, improve performance.

Winners will be honored in a variety of NSCA and industry publications, blogs, social media posts, and newsletters, as well as being recognized at NSCA’s 27th annual Business & Leadership Conference (BLC) on February 25-27, 2025, in Irving, TX.

The application for the Excellence in Business Awards can be found here. During the Opening Night Dinner at NSCA’s BLC, representatives from each winning company will discuss their successful business strategies and transformations with other BLC attendees.

Integrators can apply in one of the following categories:

Business Performance (establishing new methods for accurate job costing, finding ways to reduce operating expenses, etc.)

(establishing new methods for accurate job costing, finding ways to reduce operating expenses, etc.) Customer Experience (improving customer satisfaction scores, etc.)

(improving customer satisfaction scores, etc.) Differentiating Strategies (implementing new sales strategies, offering new types of services, etc.)

(implementing new sales strategies, offering new types of services, etc.) Employee Engagement (improving corporate culture, increasing job satisfaction, etc.)

(improving corporate culture, increasing job satisfaction, etc.) Strategic Transformation (entering new markets, increasing RMR, etc.)

(entering new markets, increasing RMR, etc.) Talent Development (finding new recruitment strategies, providing career development, etc.)

“Integrators must stay relevant if they want to thrive in this ever-changing environment filled with uncertainty,” says NSCA Executive Director Tom LeBlanc. “It’s not easy to keep up as sales ebb and flow, margins shrink, customers have new demands, and technology changes. That’s why we continue to recognize the integrators that don’t back away from this challenge. Instead, they dedicate time and effort to finding innovative ways to stay relevant, improve services, attract new talent, and land new business.”

For more information about the Excellence in Business Awards, visit www.nsca.org/blc or call 800.446.6722.