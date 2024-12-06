Security 101 acquires North Texas Integration and Mountain View Integration

Security 101, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of comprehensive commercial security solutions, announced today the strategic acquisition of two of its high-performing franchisees: North Texas Integration, LLC in Dallas, TX, and Mountain View Integration, LLC in Denver, CO. These franchisees have been instrumental in strengthening Security 101's footprint in two strategic markets.

Led by Keith Walker, Michael Carrigan, and Chris Cushing, the Dallas and Denver teams have excelled in delivering customized security solutions, driving exceptional growth, and building a strong reputation for quality and service. Both acquisitions will further expand Security 101's nationwide reach and enhance its operational capabilities.

"Keith, Michael, and Chris have demonstrated exceptional leadership and have been invaluable partners within the Security 101 family," said Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101. "Their success in Dallas and Denver reflects their unwavering commitment to excellence, and we are excited to integrate their talented teams into our core organization."

Walker, Carrigan, and Cushing will take on key roles within Security 101, contributing to the company's success on a national level. Reflecting on the transition, Keith Walker shared, "This marks an exciting new chapter for us. The Dallas and Denver teams are incredibly proud of our achievements, and we look forward to playing a role in Security 101's ongoing growth and success."