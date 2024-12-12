Inter-Con Security expands leadership team with two key hires

Assia Austin joins Inter-Con Security as its new Vice President of Marketing and Solutions Design. Born and raised in Paris, France, Assia brings a wealth of international experience and a diverse educational background to the team.

Assia holds a diploma in law from Rene Descartes University and holds an MBA in business management from the Business School of La Rochelle.

Assia has recently obtained her certificate in social, economic, and foreign policies from Harvard; she is a member of ASIS International and Honored listed of Who's Who.

Her previous strategic roles have equipped her with invaluable expertise and insights in the security industry. With 13 years of experience in physical, electronic, and integrated security solutions, Assia brings a unique blend of expertise and passion that will fuel innovation and propel the company forward.

John H. Campbell