Inter-Con Security expands leadership team with two key hires
Inter-Con Security is pleased to announce the appointments of Assia Austin as Vice President of Marketing and Solutions Design and John H. Campbell, CPP, as Senior Vice President for North America. These strategic hires reflect Inter-Con's ongoing commitment to enhancing its service offerings and expanding its market presence.
Assia Austin
Assia Austin joins Inter-Con Security as its new Vice President of Marketing and Solutions Design. Born and raised in Paris, France, Assia brings a wealth of international experience and a diverse educational background to the team.
Assia holds a diploma in law from Rene Descartes University and holds an MBA in business management from the Business School of La Rochelle.
Assia has recently obtained her certificate in social, economic, and foreign policies from Harvard; she is a member of ASIS International and Honored listed of Who's Who.
Her previous strategic roles have equipped her with invaluable expertise and insights in the security industry. With 13 years of experience in physical, electronic, and integrated security solutions, Assia brings a unique blend of expertise and passion that will fuel innovation and propel the company forward.
John H. Campbell
With over 20 years of leadership experience in the security services industry, John specializes in driving sales growth, building high-performance teams, and delivering strategic client solutions.
John's impressive career includes leading Securitas Canada's operations as Country President and later transitioning to oversee the Pacific Region in the U.S. His proven ability to develop tailored strategies that meet client needs has earned him a reputation for excellence in the field.
Holding an MBA and Certified Protection Professional (CPP) credential, John is dedicated to continuous learning and advancing industry standards. He joins Inter-Con as Senior Vice President for North America, where his expertise and leadership strengthens their commitment to service and innovation.